Anshumaan Prasad joins NIIT as head of marketing

NIIT, a skills and talent development corporation, announced the appointment of Anshumaan Prasad as its new head of marketing.
In his role, Anshumaan will lead NIIT's marketing strategy and initiatives, driving growth and enhancing the brand’s presence in the industry.
Anshumaan comes with more than 13 years of experience across FMCG, FMCD, and Tech sectors, having worked with organisations such as HUL and Amazon. During his stints, he has displayed proven expertise in helping navigate businesses through various growth stages, managing resource constraints, and propelling market-leading brands. Throughout his career, Anshumaan has demonstrated a keen ability to develop and execute successful marketing campaigns, build strong brands, and lead high-performing teams.
Commenting on the appointment, Pankaj Jathar, chief executive officer, NIIT, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Anshumaan to the NIIT family. His exceptional track record in driving transformative marketing strategies, combined with his strategic acumen, positions him perfectly to lead NIIT's growth initiatives.”
Anshumaan has a rich and diverse background, holding a dual degree from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. Before joining NIIT, he was a senior brand manager at Amazon India where he led the mass-marketing initiatives for Amazon Prime membership and Amazon Specials, driving substantial business growth over three years.
While expressing his enthusiasm about joining NIIT, Anshumaan Prasad said, "I am honored to join NIIT as the head of marketing. I look forward to collaborating with the team to harness the latest trends in marketing and technology to not only strengthen brand’s market position but also drive NIIT towards even greater success in the dynamic landscape of skills and talent development.’’