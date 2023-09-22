Ants Digital appoints Anil Sathiraju, as Vice President, Growth Initiatives

Previously, Anil was working as Head of South Entertainment at Wavemaker.
ANTS Digital, an integrated communications and digital marketing firm has appointed Anil Sathiraju as vice president-growth initiatives. With a career spanning over 25 years in the media and entertainment industry, Anil brings an enormous wealth of expertise and innovation in the space of advertising, media & entertainment.
Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital said, "At Ants, we are constantly looking to scale our service offerings for clients. With Anil joining the team, we will surely open a lot of doors to growth. Ants is a fully integrated digital and marketing consulting firm with offices across, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. We are delighted to welcome Anil on board to head the growth initiatives. Anil comes to Ants with a rich background in the media and entertainment sector, which has been growing at a rapid rate. We are sure to make an impact on our clients and I am excited to welcome him aboard.”
On his appointment as a vice president growth initiatives, at Ants, Anil said, “It gives me great joy to join the ANTS team. It's a new step with completely new challenges and I am really looking forward to an exciting phase. With my last 25 years in advertising, media and entertainment, I am looking forward to doing some exciting and innovative work for our clients.”
Anil’s last stint was with Wavemaker, a GroupM company for close to nine years. During his stint there, he assumed the dual roles, of general manager-South & head of South Entertainment.
Recognising untapped opportunities in the South entertainment sector, he embarked on a new challenge by spearheading the establishment of the South Entertainment vertical at Wavemaker. This specialised unit was conceived to empower brands in harnessing the potential of the entertainment and content industries in South India.
His other long stint for 15 years was with DDB MudraMax as the head of South. Prior to that he was with Vibrant Media and MAA Communications Bozell, where he kick-started his professional life.