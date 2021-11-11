Ants Digital appoints Faisal Haq as the COO

Speaking at his appointment, Sanjay Arora, chief executive officer, Ants Digital, said, "We are thrilled to have Faisal on board as the COO. With his diverse experience and knowledge, Ants is poised to grow faster. Faisal comes with a great understanding of different markets which will hugely help Ants in strengthening its footprint across the globe. Our bullish approach in getting great clients onboard has served us well as we have acquired some noteworthy clients in the space of infrastructure, health and wellness, defence and insurance sector. With Faisal joining Ants, the team is excited to serve more extensive mandates even in the International markets. By investing heavily in technology and hiring good talent, we have been working towards scaling our operations across Gurgaon, Mumbai and Hyderabad. We are confident that he will grow Ants Digital to greater heights.” A person wearing glasses