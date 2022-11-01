Ants Digital appoints Ryan Alan Marshall as Senior Director to lead its Public Relations & Advisory arm

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital said, "At Ants, we are constantly looking to scale our service offerings for clients. With PR and Advocacy services becoming operational, Ants is now a fully integrated digital and marketing consulting firm. We are delighted to welcome Ryan on board to head the Public Relations and Advocacy vertical. Ryan comes to Ants with multi-sector experience and brings with him a high level of understanding in the field of PR. With him coming on board, we are sure to make an impact on our clients and stimulate public relations, government communications, advocacy and stakeholder communication. I am excited to welcome him to the team.”