Ants Digital appoints Sai Krishna as Branch Head for the South Region

Sai Krishna joins Ants after working for E&Y where he was responsible for strategic business consulting in the areas of digital communication, client coordination, performance andprocess improvement.

Speaking at his appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital said, "We are pleased to have Sai Krishna on board. Ants has been consistently moving forward and with his appointment, Ants will reinforce its operations in southern region. Sai brings a good understanding of the south market and has vast experience in digital, creative strategy and planning, which will add immense value to our clients and the team while exceeding service levels and client delivery. The South region has great potential and our current client base has given us a lot of confidence to invest more in this market. For Ants, both North and West markets have been performing very well and now South is emerging as a potential market to grow."

On his appointment as a Branch Head for South Region, Sai Krishna said, “Ants has been scaling its business in the South market and I am really