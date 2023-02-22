ANTS Digital appoints Saumya Kulshreshtha as Head of Social Media

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, ANTS Digital said, "At ANTS, commitment to unparalleled client service is something we as an organisation take pride in. With this in mind, I am delighted to announce the addition of Saumya Kulshreshtha to our growing team as Head of Social Media. Her extensive background in crafting impactful social media strategies will elevate the quality of our creative campaigns, both for our internal initiatives and our valued clients. Saumya brings with a wealth of talent and expertise to our organisation. I am eager and look forward to working alongside Saumya to continuously raise the bar in delivering exceptional outcomes for all of our partners and clients."