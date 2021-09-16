Ants Digital ropes in Ratnadeep Sharma (RD) as Executive Producer

At his appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital, shares, "We arepleased to have RD on board. We have been consistently scaling our presence in the digital space, and with his appointment, we will reinforce our operations in digital film production, 2D animation and motion graphics. RD has a good understanding of video production and has vast experience in live shoots and animation, which will add immense value to our clients. The new age medium is digital videos that can be produced at comparatively lower budgets but have a high impact to communicate brands’ value proposition. Video and film production has great potential, and our growing client base has given us a lot of confidence to invest more in this market’. We look forward to producing some great content with RD on board.