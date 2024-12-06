Anubha Upadhyay departs from Google after over a decade-long tenure

Anubha Upadhyay has departed from Google after more than a decade with the company. In her most recent role, she served as the regional senior product marketing manager for Google Ads.

Advertisment

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Upadhyay joined Google in 2013 as product marketing manager for Google Partners and progressed to hold multiple leadership positions within the organisation.

She has PhD in marketing and communication and executive education in strategy, marketing, and finance from Wharton and NUS Business School. Her core competencies include ABM expertise, full-funnel marketing, and digital marketing analytics.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Quidco, Stellar Information Systems, TNT Express, and Indian Oil Corporation.