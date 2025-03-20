Anuj Gulati appointed Head of Global Growth Marketing for Google Gemini

Anuj Gulati has been appointed as head of global growth marketing for Google Gemini. Previously, he was group marketing manager for developer, growth, and performance at Google.

Gulati took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gulati joined Google in 2012 as a product marketing manager for Android. He became APAC retail marketing manager for devices in 2014, senior product marketing manager for developer platforms in 2015, and group marketing manager for developer, growth, and performance in January 2021.

He has over two decades of experience in marketing and brand management. He has also worked with Tata Technologies India and The Times of India during his career.