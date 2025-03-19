Anuj Gupta appointed as VP– Revenue & Growth for Swiggy Food Marketplace

Swiggy Food Marketplace appoints Anuj Gupta as vice president (VP) of revenue and growth. Prior to this, Gupta was co-founder of Thimblerr, a fashion supply chain startup.

Advertisment

Swiggy took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gupta comes with more than 14 years of experience in consumer-tech and omnichannel retail organisations like Myntra and Zivame. Before starting his own startup, Gupta worked at Zivame for four years, starting as head of revenue and product and later becoming chief revenue officer (CRO).

Prior to Zivame, he worked at Myntra as business manager of growth and later became senior manager of growth.