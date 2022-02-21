Anuj Jain appointed as the Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints

Bharuka joined KNPL in 1985, becoming its Managing Director in April 2001.The hallmark of his tenure of 21 years as Managing Director has been the superlative and consistent topline and bottom-line performance year on year over his entire tenure, that has made KNPL a crown jewel for Kansai Paints, Japan. He was known for his visionary and bold leadership style which led to many firsts in the Indian Paint Industry. Under his leadership, KNPL won numerous accolades in a variety of areas notably the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Governance, Best Managed Company by Business Today, Great Place to Work by GPTW and recognition as an ESG leader in India by CRISIL. Mr. Bharuka featured amongst India’s Top 50 CEOs and was awarded a life-time achievement award by the Indian Chemical Industry. Mr. Bharuka served as the first non-Japanese Director on the board of Kansai Paints, Japan. He is also credited for leading KNPL’s expansion into the Indian Subcontinent.