Anuj Poddar resigns as MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals

The board has accepted his resignation, which will be effective on September 30, 2024.
Bajaj Electricals announced the resignation of its managing director and CEO, Anuj Poddar, who shall be moving on to pursue an external opportunity. The Board has accepted his resignation while recognising and acknowledging Anuj’s stellar contributions in formulating the transformation and growth journey of the company over the past five and a half years. His last date with the company shall be September 30, 2024.
Anuj led the organisation through a tumultuous phase and has been the architect of its overhaul and turnaround. A visionary leader, he has been instrumental in rolling out multiple transformative initiatives across the organisation, streamlining the corporate structure, strengthening the leadership team, consolidating the balance sheet, demerging the EPC business and bringing in a consumer-first approach, while driving a long-term growth strategy.
Anuj’s leadership and impact has transcended Bajaj Electricals. He has played a strong industry role, through his leadership and contribution across various industry bodies viz. CEAMA (Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association), ELCOMA (Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers’ Association of India), IFMA (Indian Fan Manufacturers Association), ISA (Indian Society of Advertisers), ASCI (The Advertising Standards Council of India) and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).
Commenting on his resignation, Shekhar Bajaj, chairman – Bajaj Electricals shared, “Anuj joined us at a time when we were facing significant challenges, and he has demonstrated exceptional passion, leadership and strategic foresight in navigating our organisation into a strong position. He has embodied the values of the Bajaj Group and focused on doing what is right for the business and all our stakeholders. The Board and I have regretfully accepted his decision to pursue a professional opportunity outside the organisation. During the period of transition following his exit, as the Executive Chairman, I shall take over his responsibilities and along with our strong leadership team, we will continue to drive our future growth.”
Anuj Poddar said, “It has been a privilege to have been a part of Bajaj Electricals’ momentous journey over the past few years. I thank our Chairman, Shekhar Bajaj, for reposing his faith in me and his constant guidance and support. I shall always remain proud of and indebted to our entire team who have been an integral part of this journey and instrumental in the success we have achieved. I remain immensely confident of the strategic trajectory we are on and wish the board and the company all the very best for its continued success.”