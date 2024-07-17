Anuj Poddar resigns as MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals

Commenting on his resignation, Shekhar Bajaj, chairman – Bajaj Electricals shared, “Anuj joined us at a time when we were facing significant challenges, and he has demonstrated exceptional passion, leadership and strategic foresight in navigating our organisation into a strong position. He has embodied the values of the Bajaj Group and focused on doing what is right for the business and all our stakeholders. The Board and I have regretfully accepted his decision to pursue a professional opportunity outside the organisation. During the period of transition following his exit, as the Executive Chairman, I shall take over his responsibilities and along with our strong leadership team, we will continue to drive our future growth.”