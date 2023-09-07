Anuj Rathi moves on from Swiggy

He was working as Senior Vice President, Revenue & Growth.
Swiggy's senior vice president of revenue and growth has put down his papers. This move comes after working for 7 years with the food delivery platform. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile. Rathi joined Swiggy in 2016 as vice president, of revenue and growth.
In this role, Rathi was leading growth marketing, customer lifecycle Management, Swiggy One, merchandising, social, design solutions, financial services, partnerships and Swiggy Labs and was also leading meat and alcohol delivery categories at Swiggy.
With more than 18 years of experience, Anuj had prior stints at Indian e-commerce startups. At Flipkart and later at Snapdeal, Anuj led the Buyer experience teams which were instrumental in crafting and deciding how India buys online in web and mobile.
Anuj has also worked with Walmart Labs as a senior product manager where he created a truly multichannel experience for their online photo and pharmacy products. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from IIT Kanpur.