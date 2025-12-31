Anukriti Malik joins RPSG Lifestyle Media as corporate communication and social media lead

Anukriti Malik has joined RPSG Lifestyle Media as corporate communication and social media lead. Malik brings over five years of experience in social media strategy, content development and growth-led execution across editorial and luxury media organisations. In her new role, she will be responsible for shaping how the parent brand communicates publicly, aligning leadership messaging, and ensuring consistency across platforms as the portfolio expands.

Prior to this, Malik served as senior executive, regional social media – growth at BurdaLuxury, where she worked on data-led social media strategies across luxury and travel titles, including Travel + Leisure India and Prestige. Her role involved regional growth planning, performance audits and strategic optimisation across markets.

Before BurdaLuxury, she was social media senior associate at Condé Nast Traveller India, where she led social media strategy and execution, contributing to improved engagement and a significant increase in website traffic through content-led promotion.

Earlier in her career, Malik worked as social media lead at Newslaundry, managing platform strategy and audience engagement for the digital media company.