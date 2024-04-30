Anup Mathew joins Mathrubhumi as senior vice president of media solutions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Veteran media personality Jaya Krishnan N leads the office as general manager of Club FM.
Anup Mathew has joined Mathrubhumi as the senior vice president, media solutions. He brings over 25 years of extensive experience in driving business growth across diverse geographies, marking a significant value addition to Mathrubhumi's leadership team. Prior to joining Mathrubhumi, Anup had served as vice president at Dainik Bhaskar Group, where he spearheaded large client relationships with the country's leading brands and agencies.
During his decade-long tenure in the age-old media company, Anup played a pivotal role in establishing new verticals and leading large revenue functions showcasing remarkable growth across various platforms.
Anup's successful journey also includes notable tenures at prominent organisations such as Future Group, Zee Telefilms and The Indian Express, where he excelled in driving advertising sales functions, developing business opportunities, and forging strategic alliances.
As the newly appointed senior vice president, media solutions at Mathrubhumi, Anup Mathew will lead the national corporate sales function and drive Mathrubhumi's growth trajectory and strength in the dynamic media landscape.
“On behalf of the Mathrubhumi family, we extend a warm welcome to Anup. We are confident that Anup's appointment will not only reinforce Mathrubhumi's legacy but also propel us towards new heights. Once again congratulations to Anup on joining our team, looking forward to exploring exciting challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Devika M.S., director- operations, Mathrubhumi.
Veteran media personality Jaya Krishnan N assumed office as general manager of Club FM. JK as he is known among the fraternity, has had three decades long association with Mathrubhumi. He began his career with Mathrubhumi in June 1997 as a marketing executive trainee in print ad sales.
Over the past 27 years, JK excelled in various positions at Mathrubhumi. He had rendered services as assistant manager at the print ad sales department, as brand manager of Classifieds and as the marketing manager of print ad sales department handling Classifieds and Magazines. In between he also functioned as head of operations at Club FM, as general manager of brand communications and as the national head of media solutions - (Print).
"Jaya Krishnan N's appointment as general manager of Club FM marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career spanning three decades with Mathrubhumi. His dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment has been instrumental in shaping the success of our organisation. We congratulate JK on this well-deserved achievement and look forward to his continued contributions to our growth and success," added Mayura M.S., director-digital business, Mathrubhumi.