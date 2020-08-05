Anupam Bokey joins Allied Blenders & Distillers as CMO

He was the CMO at Too Yumm! until May 2020.
Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has appointed Anupam Bokey as CMO.
Bokey said, "It's with a great vision to transform ABD to become the most admired alcobev company in India."
Before this, he was Vice President (CMO) at Too Yumm!, a baked chips brand marketed by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.
In a career spanning over two decades, Bokey has enjoyed a 17-year stint at Unilever and he began his career at Britannia Industries where he worked for five years.