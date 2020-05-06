Anupam Bokey moves on from Too Yumm!

He has been the CMO at Too Yumm! since 2017.
Sources have confirmed that Anupam Bokey has moved on from Too Yumm! where he was the CMO. He had joined the brand in 2017.
Too Yumm! is a baked chips brand marketed by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.
Before Too Yumm!, Bokey enjoyed a 17-year stint with Unilever. He joined the FMCG giant in 2000 as a senior brand manager under the Huggies Diapers brand and left the organisation in 2017 as the senior global brand director – Dishwash.
Bokey began his career with Britannia Industries Ltd in 1995 as an area sales manager of Bihar and Nepal and was with the organisation for five years which he left in 2000 as a senior product manager – Tiger Biscuits.