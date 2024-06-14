Anupam Katheriya is appointed as the director of Medimix

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Katheriya is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad.
Anupam Katheriya has been appointed as the Director at Medimix, a fully-owned subsidiary of Cholayil. He shared the news of his new role on LinkedIn. Katheriya has served as the chief executive officer of the company since February 2023.
Katheriya is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the consumer products market. He has served in global corporations like Heinz, Nestle, and Emami. He leads the company's growth and diversification plans for its portfolio of brands at Cholayil.