Anupama Ramaswamy is Havas Worldwide India's new chief creative officer

She was formerly a managing partner and national creative director at Dentsu Impact.
Havas Worldwide India has announced the appointment of Anupama Ramaswamy as its chief creative officer.
Ramaswamy will begin her new role at the agency from October 2022 where she will be reporting to Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, and she will work closely with Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India.
She will be based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, overlooking the complete client roster of both Gurgaon and Mumbai offices. This includes global and Indian brands such as Reckitt, Dabur, Tata Group, P&G, Stellantis, Vivo, Aegon Life, Fortis, Suzuki, UTI Mutual Fund, Celio, William Grant, amongst others.
In 2021 alone, Havas Worldwide India garnered over 30% growth across its Mumbai and Gurgaon offices on the back of significant business wins, resulting in it being consistently ranked in the top 3 in the R3 New Business League Creative Agency list says the press release.
Ravinder Siwach, who has been leading the creative mandate of Havas Worldwide India as executive director and national creative director, is moving on to pursue new opportunities. He will be in the agency till October 2022.
“We have steadily been building Havas Worldwide into a company that embodies Yannick Bollore’s ‘Together’ philosophy. Where skill sets from the old world and new work seamlessly and harmoniously. This and the rising standard of our work have made us the fastest growing agency. Now is the time for our work to take a giant leap. And I can’t think of a better person to lead this than Anupama.," said Bobby Pawar in a press release.
"She is a hugely talented creative with a heap of awards and great work to prove it. But the one talent of hers that I value the most is her ability to nurture a culture that makes people and their ideas better. She is a team player and fits right into our philosophy. And I believe she will be a leader who will usher not just Havas, but also our industry into the future,” added the group chairman and chief creative officer.
Talking about her new role, Ramaswamy said in the release, "The complete resurgence of Havas Group India has made it one of the most sought-after networks. The group has been working in an integrated manner long before other agencies had even thought about it."
"So, the opportunity to work with Bobby again, who is an institution in his own right, along with Rana's overall vision for the network, drew me in to be part of this unprecedented growth story. But what excited me the most is the task bestowed upon me by Bobby and Rana - to induce a new and fresh creative culture.”
She further added, “As we come out of the pandemic, what we need is empathy and encouragement to take on this new improved hybrid world. I believe people create the best work when they love where they work. I genuinely can’t wait to meet the 200+ associates of Havas Worldwide India - so we can roll up our sleeves and enjoy the process of creating meaningful work for the brands we have now, and also the ones we will have soon! I look forward to beginning this journey with Manas and the entire Havas Worldwide India team."