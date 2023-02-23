Anupriya Acharya and Dennis Perez appointed as Heads of Jury for the 10th edition of the APAC Effie Awards

On her appointment, Anupriya commented, “It’s a great honour to be a Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023. The APAC Effies is the gold standard for brand ideas that can withstand the test of the market and bring in true business results. Advertising is undergoing a massive shift; brands are reinventing how they engage with consumers – be it in their authenticity or the way they use technology. The APAC region has some of the best use cases of this change and I look forward to seeing some of this exciting work.”