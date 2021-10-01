Anupriya Acharya re-elected President of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI)

On this occasion, Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI, said, “It’s a privilege to be re-elected for another term as the President of AAAI and I thank all the AAAI members for placing their trust in me and for their strong support. This past one year, given the pandemic backdrop, our key priority has been to assist our members in navigating the challenging times. Our Executive Committee has been steadfast on this and despite virtual meetings, it made tremendous progress. We have also taken multiple initiatives to pivot to the new Normal, make the association future-ready and drive inclusivity. In fact, I am delighted to share that beyond creative and media, now digital agencies too are taking keen interest and are becoming full-fledged members of the Association. With the markets opening up, the EC and I look forward to driving these initiatives further.”