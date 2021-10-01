Anupriya Acharya re-elected President of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI)

Immediate past president, Ashish Bhasin will be the ex-officio member of the new AAAI Executive Committee.
Anupriya Acharya, CEO- South Asia, Publicis Groupe, has been re-elected as president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2021-22 at the AAAI's Annual General Body Meeting, held on 30th September 2021.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, Group M Media India, was re-elected as Vice-President of the Association.
Other elected members of the Executive Committee in alphabetical order are:
Ranadeb Barua (Havas Worldwide India Pvt Ltd)
Mohit Joshi (Havas Media India Pvt Ltd)
Kunal Lalani (Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd)
Rohan Mehta (Kinnect Media Pvt Ltd)
Vivek Srivastava (Innocean Worldwide Communication Pvt Ltd)
Immediate past president, Ashish Bhasin will be the ex-officio member of the new AAAI Executive Committee.
On this occasion, Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI, said, “It’s a privilege to be re-elected for another term as the President of AAAI and I thank all the AAAI members for placing their trust in me and for their strong support. This past one year, given the pandemic backdrop, our key priority has been to assist our members in navigating the challenging times. Our Executive Committee has been steadfast on this and despite virtual meetings, it made tremendous progress. We have also taken multiple initiatives to pivot to the new Normal, make the association future-ready and drive inclusivity. In fact, I am delighted to share that beyond creative and media, now digital agencies too are taking keen interest and are becoming full-fledged members of the Association. With the markets opening up, the EC and I look forward to driving these initiatives further.”
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.