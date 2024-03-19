Anuraag Srivastava joins The Times of India as director- finance & CFO

Anuraag Srivastava has joined The Times of India as director- finance and CFO. Anuraag, a B. Com (Hons) graduate from Delhi University and a Chartered Accountant, is an experienced chief financial officer, who brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in finance, legal, secretarial and M&A having worked across geographies in India, USA, UK, Brazil and South Asia and in diverse sectors like FMCG, Telecom, Infrastructure and Real Estate.