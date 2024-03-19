Anuraag Srivastava joins The Times of India as director- finance & CFO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anuraag Srivastava has joined The Times of India as director- finance and CFO. Anuraag, a B. Com (Hons) graduate from Delhi University and a Chartered Accountant, is an experienced chief financial officer, who brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in finance, legal, secretarial and M&A having worked across geographies in India, USA, UK, Brazil and South Asia and in diverse sectors like FMCG, Telecom, Infrastructure and Real Estate.
Over his 28-year career, Anuraag has held various leadership roles and has worked with organisations like PwC, GSK, Indus Towers Limited, Tata Teleservices Limited, Sterlite Power Transmission Limited, The Phoenix Mills Limited, among others.
As director- finance and CFO, Anuraag will head the Finance and Secretarial function and will play a pivotal role in driving financial excellence and strategic growth of business.