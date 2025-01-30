Anuradha Mathu Agrawal to lead JioStar's Mid-Market Entertainment Ad Sales; Dhruv Dhawan exits

Anuradha Mathu Agrawal will take charge of mid-market entertainment ad sales at JioStar. Meanwhile, Dhruv Dhawan, who was head of ads for mid-tier and emerging clients, has stepped down from his role.

With a strong background in media sales and management, Agrawal has been with JioStar (formerly Disney Star) since 2016. She currently holds the position of executive director.

Prior to this, she was working with CNN-News18 as national revenue head. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as NDTV, Bennett Coleman & Co., Turner, and India Today.

Dhawan took on the role of Head of Ad Sales at Disney+ Hotstar in 2023. During his time at Disney Star, he played a key role in boosting advertising revenues for the streaming platform.

Prior to joining JioStar, Dhawan served as industry lead at Google, overseeing the FMCG sector and managing CPG and D2C brand partnerships for Google India.