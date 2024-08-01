Anurag Agrawal joins The Times of India as director – response (West)

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anurag Agrawal has joined BCCL (The Times of India) as director – response (West). Anurag had an earlier stint with BCCL for around 8 years as senior vice president and regional head - rsponse (North).
A Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Communication) from BIT & PGDM from IIM Lucknow with majors in Strategy & Marketing, Anurag has over three decades of experience spread across Telecom, Banking, DTH, IT and Media. He has held leadership positions at Tata Teleservices, Tata Sky, Reliance Infocom, ICICI and Vodafone.
Anurag’s focus on innovative business models, delivering cutting-edge advertising solutions, customer engagement strategies and his strong leadership abilities have been key to his achieving top-line growth, business turnarounds and increased market share.
In his last role as group chief executive officer at Sakshi Media Group, Anurag led the group's transformation into new-age, nimble and digital-ready media organisation.
As director – response (West), Anurag will be responsible for executing sales strategy, driving growth, plan for monetisation of revenue opportunities and enhance TOI’s market presence for West region.