Anushree Chandran quits Publicis Groupe

Chandran, who was working as senior vice-president and head of corporate communications, South Asia will be taking a break.

afaqs! news bureau
Anushree Chandran, a communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in marketing communications, content, reporting, writing, and editing, has resigned from Publicis, South Asia, where she was working as senior vice-president and head of corporate communications. 

Chandran announced this move on LinkedIn and, according to her LinkedIn post, she will be taking a break.

Anushree worked with Publicis for approximately 10 years. In the past, she has also worked with companies like Mint, The Financial Express, Exchange4media, and DNA, among others.

 

