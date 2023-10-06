Anushree Kirtikar appointed as Head of PR at Jio Studios-Creative Labs

Prior to this, she worked as Head of the Reputation Management Vertical at Raindrop Media.
Jio Studios-Creative Labs has recently appointed Anushree Kirtikar as head of public relations. An industry veteran with a career spanning over a decade, Kirtikar previously worked as the head of the Reputation Management Vertical at Raindrop Media. During her 12-year tenure at the firm, she managed the personal public relations of numerous A-list celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkumar Rao.
Her departure from Raindrop Media marks the beginning of a new chapter as she takes on the role of head of PR at Jio Studios-Creative Labs.Anushree has a track record in the field of public relations, having worked on high-profile film campaigns with industry giants such as Bhansali Productions, Colour Yellow Productions, Viacom 18, and more.