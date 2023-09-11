AnyMind Group appoints Arjun Paramhans as India Lead of Influencer Management for AnyTag

In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Arjun played a pivotal role in driving the digital revenue, product monetization and creative solutions.

Rubeena Singh, Country Manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "We are thrilled to welcome Arjun to the AnyMind team. His impressive credentials and expertise in creator growth and brand solutions aligns with our goal of bringing only the best talent towards achieving leadership in influencer marketing in India, like we have successfully done across other markets."