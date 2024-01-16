AnyMind Group appoints Gargee Banerjee as AVP, D2C

Speaking on her new role at AnyMind Group, Gargee Banerjee commented, “I am excited to be a part of AnyMind Group India. The sector of SMEs is a major benefactor to the social and economic development of the country. In India, this sector has gained prominence due to its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) and exports of the country. Initially, the marketing mix of these SMEs revolved around the traditional practices, however, with the introduction of Digital India and the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift towards adopting digital media marketing and e-commerce practices is evident. In my new role as the Leader of the D2C business vertical in India, I look forward to tapping this vast potential with AnyMind offerings and expanding and penetrating the group's reach further.”