AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta to lead its Gaming Vertical

She led the gaming vertical in her previous role at VerSe(Dailyhunt & Josh).
AnyMind Group, a martech company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, and creator monetisation solutions has announced the appointment of Riddhi Gupta as the Lead of its Gaming Vertical. Leveraging over 12 years of expertise spanning the digital, television, and radio sectors, Riddhi is poised to assume responsibility for spearheading the company's gaming vertical, injecting a novel perspective into its operations.
Having worked across leading media networks in India, she comes with a proven track record of delivering transformational growth for businesses. Being an expert at maximizing revenues and servicing some of India’s biggest Fantasy and RMG brands, she has worked along with the world’s biggest betting brands with a broad mandate of optimisation through key strategic, cross-functional initiatives to drive end-to-end performance.
Rubeena Singh, country manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "India is the world's largest mobile gaming market in terms of App downloads and has successfully produced gaming unicorns like Games24x7, Dream11, MPL etc. We believe there are great synergies between these brands and the services AnyMind India offers. Riddhi's expertise and passion for gaming align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing experiences to these brands. ”