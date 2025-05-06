Aoneha Tagore moves on from Spotify India

Aoneha Tagore, head of editorial at Spotify India has decided to move on after a two and a half year stint at the company. She announced the news of her departure through a Linkedin post.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Tagore was responsible for shaping editorial music strategy, by blending cultural insights, data and creativity to shape meaningful music experiences.

Previously, she held leadership roles at Viacom18 (MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1), 9X Media, and several leading radio networks, driving content and curation across platforms.