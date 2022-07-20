APAR Industries appoints Swapnil Singasane as General Manager Marketing

Prior to this, he worked with Indigo Paints as Deputy General Manager Marketing.
APAR Industries, the leading engineering and manufacturing firm has recently roped in Swapnil Singasane as general manager marketing.He joins the company after 10 year long stint with Indigo Paints, where he most recently worked as deputy general manager and was based out of Pune.
Singasane has around 15 years of diverse experience in consumer advertising, digital marketing, brand promotion, marketing communication, strategic planning and market research. Prior to working with Indigo, he also worked with Indiacom for around 5 years.