Aparna Giridhar joins Swiggy

Swiggy has roped in Aparna Giridhar as VP marketing. Giridhar joined the food and grocery delivery platform from Unilever, where she worked for 11 years. She replaces Ashish Lingamneni, who stepped down after almost six years as VP marketing.
After doing a summer internship at Unilever Singapore, Giridhar joined the multinational in India in 2012 as part of Unilever Future Leaders Program. From being an area sales manager in Chennai, she climbed the ranks to become the general manager, eCommerce. During her time at Unilever she has handled several brands including, Lakme and Glow & Lovely.