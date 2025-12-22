API Holdings appoints Shashi Tiwari as chief human resource officer

API Holdings has appointed Shashi Tiwari as its chief human resource officer. In his new role, Tiwari will lead the group’s people strategy, with responsibility for organisational capability, people practices and long-term workforce planning.

Tiwari brings over two decades of HR leadership experience across sectors and global organisations. His work has spanned HR business partnering, performance and rewards, talent acquisition, employee experience, HR digitisation, DEI initiatives and large-scale transformation programmes. He has also supported global mergers, acquisitions and market expansions across Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Prior to joining API Holdings, Tiwari spent more than ten years at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he held senior HR leadership roles, including senior vice president – human resources. During his tenure, he led HR for Glenmark’s global R&D and innovation businesses and oversaw centres of excellence across rewards, talent acquisition, compliance and DEI.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Infosys, where he handled global compensation and benefits responsibilities across APAC, EMEA and multiple international subsidiaries. He began his professional career at TNT as part of its India operations team.

Tiwari is an alumnus of SCMHRD and holds a postgraduate diploma in management, along with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Mumbai.