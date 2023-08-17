APL Apollo appoints Charu Malhotra as Chief Brand Officer

She will be responsible for steering the brand's purpose and ensuring unified communication that aligns with the business objectives across APL Apollo.
The Board of Directors of APL Apollo, India’s leading branded steel tubes manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Charu Malhotra as the chief brand officer. A seasoned marketing professional, Malhotra brings a wealth of experience to her new role, where she will be responsible for steering the brand's purpose and ensuring unified communication that aligns with the business objectives across APL Apollo.
Charu brings an outstanding track-record of driving growth for brands across luxury and premium businesses. Charu's unique profile has been built over two decades of experience where she has consistently built brands and businesses through deep consumer and market insights, strategic thinking, and an ability to translate brand values consistently across different categories in an aspirational way.
Recognizing the prowess and expertise of Charu Malhotra in her distinguished field, Sanjay Gupta, chairman & managing director, APL Apollo Tubes said, “We are delighted to have Charu Malhorta join our team as Chief Brand officer. Charu’s reputuation as a visionary in brand development precedes her, and we are excited to leverage her insights to shape a compelling narrative that resonates with our clients, stake holders and industry at large. I am confident that with her strategic thinking and creative finesse we are well positioned to unlock fresh opportunities and redefine our brand’s impact in the building material industry”
Reflecting on her appointment, Charu added, “I am profoundly honoured and enthusiastic to be part of APL Apollo as the Chief Brand Officer. This role deeply resonates with my passion to steering impactful change through the strategic marketing and communication to various stake holders. As we come together, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey of relentless innovation, robust growth, and the creation of an indelible brand within the industry.”
Charu’s illustrious career spans two decades marked by successful brand strategy implementation, market presence augmentation, and revenue generation through innovative marketing campaigns. Her last stint was with Hindware limited as VP and Head of Marketing she played a pivotal role in leading brand transformation and relaunch the brand that resonates with millennials.