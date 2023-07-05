APL Apollo appoints Deepak Goyal As Director of Operations

Sanjay Gupta, chairman, APL Apollo Group said, “I cannot think of a more qualified person to take over the mantle of operations leadership along with the existing role of the Group CFO at APL Apollo. We have a clear strategy and Deepak Goyal has played a key role in developing and implementing the same. I am confident that with his deep understanding of the structural steel tubes sector, under his leadership we will maximise the opportunity that lies ahead. In his new role, I look forward to seeing him build on the momentum, make valuable contribution and take APL Apollo Group to greater heights.”