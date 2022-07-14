Apollo Tyres appoints Vikram Garga as Group Head, Marketing

Vikram joins Apollo Tyres from Mahindra and Mahindra (Automotive and Farm Equipment Business), where he was the vice president and head of strategy, insights and analytics, and innovation. Prior to that he was the head of marketing for Passenger Vehicles and Pick-Ups; he re-launched the iconic brand, Thar in 2020, led digital marketing transformation, as well as the new Mahindra SUV strategy. He has spent a large part of his career with Castrol, where he has held roles such as VP, Sales for Industrial and Heavy Duty and Global Brand Director for the Commercial Vehicle category, amongst other country and global roles.