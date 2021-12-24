Apoorv Srivastava joins Dominos's as GM - Marketing - Head of Consumer Insights

Prior to this, he worked with blinkit(previously Grofers) as Senior Director- Marketing - Head of Consumer Insights.
Domino's has recently roped in Apoorv Srivastava as GM - Marketing - Head of Consumer Insights. He joins the QSR chain from blinkit(previously known as Grofers), where he worked for more than years. Prior to that, he had a short stint with KAntar IMRB as group account director.
Apoorv, a graduate from Delhi University and MBA in Business Economics from Department of Business Economics, University of Delhi is a marketing strategy and insights professional with 12+ years experience of developing consumer centric Brand, Digital, Product and Growth strategies. He has also worked with Ipsos, Kantar TNS and Toluna in the past.