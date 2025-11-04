Advertisment
Apoorva Nanda to lead Best Power Equipments’ marketing

She will drive marketing initiatives across domestic and international markets, focusing on brand growth, global visibility, and customer engagement.

afaqs! news bureau
Best Power Equipments (BPE), a provider of power solutions, has appointed Apoorva Nanda as Associate Vice President - Head of Marketing. This marks her second stint at the company, following a year-and-a-half tenure between 2023 and 2024.

In her new role, she will lead BPE’s strategic marketing initiatives across domestic and international markets, driving brand growth, global visibility, and customer engagement.

With her expertise in branding, communications, and market expansion, she aims to strengthen BPE’s positioning as a trusted global power solutions brand.

Over her 12-year career, she has worked with organisations such as Crompton Greaves, Ektra, and Knam, among others.

