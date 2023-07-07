Apparel Group India appoints Sneha Mahant Mehta as Marketing Head

She will be heading the marketing for Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Aldo & more brands from the group.
Sneha Mahant Mehta from Vogue has recently been appointed to head marketing for Apparel Group India's portfolio including brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Aldo among others. At Vogue, Mahant worked as advertising director for around 3 years.
Sneha has around 15 years of diverse experience in Marketing & Sales. She also had prior stints with GQ India, Gulf News, Ocean Blue Boating & Aditya Birla Fashion & Lifestyle.