Applause Entertainment announces key organizational realignments in its senior leadership team

Applause Entertainment, India’s leading content studio has reinforced its core Business, Creative and Marketing teams. The studio has produced a slate of premium drama series across genres and platforms that have found appeal with domestic and global audiences. To further expand its content ecosystem, Applause Entertainment strengthens its core team with newer roles and responsibilities. Deepak Segal (head - content) will now be leading charge across all content verticals as the chief creative officer. Prasoon Garg (GM & business head), will now consolidate all business, commercial and revenue functions under him as the chief business officer. With CEO, Sameer Nair’s visionary leadership, both of them along with the other key leadership team, have played an instrumental role in the growth and success of Applause Entertainment.