Applause Entertainment appoints Yogesh Manwani as Head of Marketing & Revenue

Applause Entertainment today announced the appointment of Yogesh Manwani as head, marketing & revenue. Taking over the reins from Ashok A. Cherian, Yogesh will be driving the integrated brand and revenue mandate.
Yogesh comes with over two decades of expansive experience in content marketing, brand strategy and business management and has held leadership positions at reputed media organisations like Star India, ZEE5 and others. A UCLA Anderson Alumnus, Manwani shouldered responsibilities entailed devising & executing multiple aspects of the Go-to-Market strategy - to grow market share for new and challenger brands.
“Applause Entertainment is definitely the most uniquely positioned content studio in the country today, one that is blazing a new trail in the premium content space. Under the able leadership of Sameer Nair, Applause has created path breaking premium content across genres & languages. I am looking forward to contribute towards the growth and success of Applause Entertainment.”, said Yogesh Manwani.
Promoted by Aditya Birla group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla and headed by Sameer Nair, Applause Entertainment is the leading content studio in the country committed to investing and co-investing in the creation of content across shows, movies, unscripted and shortform. Since its inception in 2017, Applause has created 19 marquee shows that include the likes of Hasmukh, Criminal Justice, Hostages, Bhaukaal, Mind the Malhotras, The Office and many more.
“These are difficult times, but we are confident that innovation in content creation and distribution will be a key outcome of this crisis. At a crucial juncture like this, I am delighted to have Yogesh come onboard to lead the marketing and revenue mantle. His repertoire of work is exemplary and exhaustive, and I am confident that he will add immense value to Applause’s journey ahead. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ashok for his invaluable contribution to brand Applause; he has been a very critical part of our success so far and I wish him all the best for his future endeavors”, signed off Nair.