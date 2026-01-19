Apple appoints Karishma Malpani as partner communications manager

Karishma Malpani has joined Apple as partner communications manager. She announced the move on LinkedIn, marking a new phase in her marketing career.

Sharing the update, Malpani wrote: “New Year. New Beginning. Apple”.

Prior to joining Apple, Malpani was head of product marketing at boAt Lifestyle, where she spent a short stint overseeing product marketing initiatives. Before that, she worked at Samsung India for over three years, handling marketing for flagship and foldable smartphone portfolios.

Her earlier roles include deputy manager – Brand, Media and Content Marketing at Morris Garages India, where she worked across brand and media strategy, and nearly three years at WPP Media, where she served as Business Manager and later Business Group Head.

Across her career, Malpani has worked in consumer technology, automotive and agency-side roles, with experience spanning product marketing, brand communication and media planning.