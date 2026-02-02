Apple elevates Avtar Ram Singh as head of international marketing

Apple has appointed Avtar Ram Singh as head of international marketing for the App Store, Apple Arcade and the Apple Games app. He is based in Singapore and stepped into the role in January 2026.

Singh has spent nearly seven years at Apple, most recently leading marketing for content and services across Southeast Asia. His responsibilities have spanned platforms including Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+ and the App Store, covering both consumer growth and regional launches.

Over the course of his tenure, Singh has worked on the international marketing strategy for the App Store and Apple Arcade, as well as newer initiatives such as the Apple Games app, which brings together gaming experiences across Apple’s services ecosystem.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Singh wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of International Marketing, App Store, Apple Arcade & Games App at Apple!”

Before joining Apple, Singh held senior strategy and digital leadership roles across agencies including Publicis Groupe and Falcon Agency in Singapore. His earlier career also includes stints at Ogilvy, Lazada, Rocket Internet and IDC, spanning social media, digital marketing, content strategy and market analysis.