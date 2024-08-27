Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Parekh has been with the company for the past 11 years.
Apple elevates Kevan Parekh as chief financial officer. Currently, Parekh is working as vice president of financial planning and analysis. He will succeed Luca Maestri, who will step down from his position on January 1, 2025.
"Luca has been an extraordinary partner in managing Apple for the long term. He has been instrumental in improving and driving the company's financial performance, engaging with shareholders, and instilling financial discipline across every part of Apple. We're fortunate that we will continue to benefit from the leadership and insight that have been the hallmark of his tenure at the company," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.
"For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple's finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple's next CFO."
Parekh has been with Apple for 11 years and currently oversees Financial Planning and Analysis, General and Administrative Finance, Benefits Finance, Investor Relations, and Market Research. Before this position, he was in charge of Worldwide Sales, Retail, and Marketing Finance.
He started his career at Apple by providing financial support to the product marketing, internet sales and services, and engineering teams.