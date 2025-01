Apple India's Ankit Goyle joins Snap Inc. as head of India marketing. Goyle worked at Apple India for over 9 years, overseeing the launch execution of 11 iPhone models.

Goyle has over a decade of experience in marketing, brand and account management. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Myntra, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Reid & Taylor, and Google.