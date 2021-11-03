Apurva Chamaria joins Google as Head of Partnerships Solutions, Startups & Venture Capital

Apurva Chamaria has recently joined Google as Head of Partnerships Solutions, Startups & Venture Capital. Previously he was the SVP & Chief of Staff to CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra. As the Chief Revenue Officer at RateGain, world's leading SaaS player in travel and hospitality he led RateGain from 20 Mn to 63 Mn ARR in 26 months. In his previous stint at HCL, he headed corporate marketing and was responsible for brand marketing, employer brand, employee marketing, thought-leadership , digital marketing, analytics, finance and marcom.