Apurva Sircar joins Z-TECH India as chief revenue & growth officer

Z-TECH (India) has appointed Apurva Sircar as chief revenue & growth officer for its experiential parks division, Zing Parks. According to his announcement, he has relocated to Delhi NCR for the role, where he will oversee revenue and marketing for the parks portfolio.

Zing Parks develops themed public spaces built from recycled materials and currently operates installations including UP Darshan Park, Happiness Park, Harmony Park in Lucknow, Shivalaya Park in Prayagraj, Anokhi Duniya in Khurja and Jungle Trail in Noida, with more parks planned.

Sircar most recently served as CEO of Flyingman Ventures. Before that, he held senior leadership roles at Bandhan Bank, where he led marketing, communications and brand transformation initiatives across a seven-year tenure. His earlier experience includes senior brand, insights, corporate communications and marketing roles at Ageas Federal Life Insurance and Birla Sun Life Insurance, as well as stints at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Heinz India and Blow Plast Industries.

Speaking about the move, Apurva Sircar wrote on LinkedIn, stating: “I go where work takes me. Moved to Delhi NCR now to join Z-TECH (India) Ltd., as the Chief Revenue and Growth Officer for Zing Parks. I am fully equipped – excitement, energy, expertise + mask and air purifier! Z-Tech has a line of business called Zing Parks that develops theme parks where installations are made from waste. The parks have all the attractions for family outings and opportunities to create memories...”