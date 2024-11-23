Apurva Sircar quits Bandhan Bank

Apurva Sircar has quit Bandhan Bank as the head of marketing. He was with the bank for over seven years.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, he wrote, "November 13, 2017. I entered a small commercial building, the head office of a hungry-to-grow organisation in a city that is perceived to be not-so-professional. Stepping into that office, changed my life, in more ways than one. And today, stepping out of another head office of the same organisation, has been tougher than I thought. Yet, one’s got to do what one’s got to do. "

"My greatest achievement in Bandhan Bank has been the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to building a brand that was built on a solid foundation of ‘purpose’," he added.

Sircar joined Bandhan Bank as vice president | head- corporate branding and communications and climbed up the ranks to become the senior vice president | head of marketing in October 2021.

In a career spanning close to two decades, Sircar has worked with Heinz India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

He has mentioned in his LinkedIn post that he will soon be joining 'a legend to run his businesses to create real impact on ground.'