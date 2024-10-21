Archana Anand departs ZEE5 Global after a decade-long tenure

After nearly a decade of working with ZEE including launching ZEE5 in India and internationally and steering it to become a big platform for South Asian entertainment worldwide, Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, has decided to move on to focus on some personal goals.

Archana Anand added, “It's been such a fun ride and alongside some of the brightest and smartest people across the globe. As I sign off, I’d like to thank the management, our wonderful partners, and my amazing teams over the years who always stepped up with incredible spirit and heart. It has been an absolute honour to work alongside them as we built out ZEE5 into the global brand it is today. ZEE5 will always hold a very special place in my heart, and I sign off prouder and happier than I could possibly convey. For now, onto some long pending and fun adventures as I relocate and recalibrate!”

Amit Goenka, president- digital businesses and platforms, said “Archana, it has been my pleasure to work with you over the years, managing the good and bad together. Always on the lookout for the next big challenge and win for the organisation, you’ve helped expand our reach and accomplish much over these years. I think your leadership skills are superbly demonstrated by the fabulous team you have built out for the ZEE5 Global Business. I’d like to thank you, both personally and on behalf of the organisation, for your immense contributions to Zee and ZEE5. Archana, I wish you all the very best for the future and your life ahead.”

Her career journey spans the media and service sectors, with experience at organisations such as The Taj Group, ANZ Grindlays, Idea, OnMobile, and ZEEL.