Archana Vohra joins Google as Managing Director - Payments and Commerce, APAC

Archana Vohra has joined Google as managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific.
She took to LinkedIn to announce her movement where she said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Director Payments and Commerce, Asia Pacific at Google! I'm happy to take on the new role at Google - a company that places respecting the user as one of its core values and walks the talk on kindness in leadership.
The opportunity to serve in this role brings full circle my experience in monetization, commerce, large partnerships, payments and product. But more importantly it facilitates real time learning and working with what I already believe is a dream team eager to build simple yet transformative experiences for users, clients and merchants.
It’s a privilege to join the ranks of the people (Yolyn Ang) who have built the ecosystem that's driving the digital economy and I hope to continue my learning as we expand the breadth and scale of the business.
For the the amazing leads in the team at Google - glad to partner with you Deeksha Kaushal, Chaitanya Chunduri, Manish Chaturvedi, Adama Bari Diallo and Saori Kitano. For my ex-team at Meta, miss you big time."
Vohra's previous stint was with Meta as Senior Director - Global Business, Group Mid Market, and SMB. She has over 25 years of experience in building and scaling digital/tech-first businesses and platforms.
Vohra has also contributed to organisations such as Amazon, Times Internet, Adlabs, and NDTV.